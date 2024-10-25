Besides her films, Ananya Panday equally makes headlines for her personal life. In the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, she gets candid about dealing with heartbreak

Ananya Panday speaks about coping with a heartbreak

Listen to this article How Ananya Panday deals with heartbreak: ‘Talk it out, cry, eat how much ever you want’ x 00:00

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is often touted as a Gen Z star, has come a long way with her filmography. From playing the quintessential newbie, trying her hand at various characters, to finally proving her mettle, thanks to OTT, Ananya has been a discovery even for ace filmmakers. That being said, she equally makes headlines for her personal life. In the latest episode of Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist, Ananya gets candid about dealing with heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Ananya Panday deal with her last heartbreak?

Ananya Panday was rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. The two were spotted at romantic getaways and for dinner outings in the city. While they never confirmed or denied their relationship, a couple of months ago, it was reported that the two have parted ways.

Speaking about coping with heartbreak, Ananya shares, “I deal with it pretty normally like anyone would. You have to feel whatever you are feeling. I don’t think you should stop yourself from feeling anything because it is going to pile up eventually and it might affect you in your next relationship or some other time in life. So you have to go with all the emotions, talk it out, cry, eat how much ever you want to eat, get it all out of your system, and then life moves on.”

Ananya Panday jokes about being cheated on in every film

Ananya Panday’s OTT projects have a similar streak. Be it ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, or ‘CTRL’, her character has always had to deal with infidelity. She says, “There is always some cheating or something happening like why has this become this? Someone was joking yesterday about how you know Salman sir's signature is he takes his shirt off in every film, now my signature is she has gotten cheated on in this film. I don’t want that to be my signature.”

Ananya Panday on PDA in real life

The actress, who plays an influencer in ‘CTRL’ referenced her cousin Alanna Panday, who is an internet sensation. However, for Ananya to be that public is scary. “I am saying in general, it is very fascinating. We may not do PDA in real life but in front of the camera people like that. If we hold hands or if we do something cute. Just that switch on switch off I found really interesting. It’s very scary,” she concludes.