Ananya Panday is happy with the positive feedback her new OTT movie CTRL is getting. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the screenlife thriller focuses on the harmful effects social media can have on mental health, and how it can sometimes even lead to dangerous situations. In a promotional interview, Ananya mentioned that she wishes apps like Reddit and Photoshop didn’t exist.

CTRL actress Ananya Panday against Reddit and Photoshop

Vikramaditya Motwane and Ananya Panday sat down for a light-hearted chat with Instant Bollywood. During the conversation, they were asked which social media apps they think shouldn’t exist. Ananya, who recently starred in CTRL, first mentioned Reddit but then switched her answer to Photoshop. She explained her reasoning, saying, “I want to see how people look without their photoshopping filters.” When asked if people still use the app, Panday explained that she was referring to photo editing apps in general.

CTRL maker Vikramaditya Motwane on why he chose Ananya Panday

Vikramaditya Motwane, who is best known for pushing boundaries in Indian cinema with his diverse films across genres, has now ventured into the digital space with his latest film CTRL, which stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. The director, who has previously worked on films like Udaan, Lootera, and Trapped, brings India's first screenlife thriller -- a story told entirely through the lens of Artificial Intelligence.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. While speaking to ANI, Motwane shared what made him choose the 'Gehraiyaan' actress as the perfect fit for the role. When asked why he believed Ananya was the ideal choice, Motwane said he was looking for someone who could connect with today's generation, someone who is young, someone who is "internet savvy," and also someone who "gets trolled a little bit."

"I saw her performance in 'Gehraiyaan' and really liked it. She was so special in that film -- so unique and so present. I loved it. So, the moment the script was ready, it was a no-brainer to approach her. I wanted someone young, someone social media savvy, internet savvy, and Instagram savvy, who has a strong presence, you know? Someone who comes across as youthful and a youth icon. She also, in a way, gets trolled a little bit, and maybe that played a part in it. But mainly, I just love her as an actress."

