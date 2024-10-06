The movie marks her second OTT release this year, following her debut in the series 'Call Me Bae' in September. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also stars Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in 'Mismatched'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya Panday. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Ananya Panday's 'CTRL' performance gets a seal of approval from Samantha Ruth Prabhu x 00:00

Ananya Panday is garnering praise for her performance in the gripping cyberthriller 'CTRL'. The latest one to join the list is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On Saturday, Samantha took to her Instagram story and Ananya and the CTRL team.

ADVERTISEMENT

She called Ananya's performance outstanding.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Highly recommend and a must watch #CTRL. It is gripping from start to finish and exceptionally well-made. @ananyapanday you beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps. Congratulations team #CTRL."

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. While the story takes a thrilling turn with AI going out of control, Ananya shared how she handles breakups in real life.

The movie marks her second OTT release this year, following her debut in the series 'Call Me Bae' in September. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film also stars Vihaan Samat, best known for his role in 'Mismatched'.

The cyberthriller was released on October 4 on Netflix and is now available for streaming.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever