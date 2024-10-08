Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vikramaditya Motwane made Vihaan Samat gain 6 Kgs for CTRL I was skeptical to do that

Vikramaditya Motwane made Vihaan Samat gain 6 Kgs for CTRL: 'I was skeptical to do that'

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

With CTRL marking his first union with Motwane, Vihaan recalls how the director’s behaviour on set made him fear that his career was over

Vikramaditya Motwane made Vihaan Samat gain 6 Kgs for CTRL: 'I was skeptical to do that'

A still from the series

Listen to this article
Vikramaditya Motwane made Vihaan Samat gain 6 Kgs for CTRL: 'I was skeptical to do that'
x
00:00

When Vikramaditya Motwane cast Vihaan Samat as a young relationship influencer in CTRL, he had one requirement from the actor—weight gain. The idea was to make the character of Joe Mascarenhas “boyish and chubby,” recalls Samat, who, skinny at 55 kilos, put on six kilos for the role. “Vikram wanted a sweet and bright-eyed guy, who would complement Ananya [Panday].” The actor was initially reluctant about the weight gain, considering the film industry expects male actors to sport a chiselled physique. “There is a lot of emphasis on body type in this industry, and I was skeptical to do that. What helped was the thought that I was building muscle.”


Vikramaditya MotwaneVikramaditya Motwane


The Netflix cyber thriller also required the actor to understand the world it was set in. Samat shares, “I watched [offerings] similar to CTRL, like Searching [2018], and Black Mirror.” 


The highlight for him was, of course, working with Motwane. He believes collaborating with the director changed him as an artiste. “With him, I learnt the power of silence. On the first day of shooting, after we finished a scene, Vikram said nothing to us. Sometimes, he’d sit with his head buried in his hands, and I used to think that my career was over. I’d [worry that] I disappointed him so much that he is questioning my casting. Eventually, I realised it was his process, where he sits and edits in his head for three minutes. If I got a ‘good’ from Vikram, my day was made.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vikramaditya motwane Ananya Panday Vihaan Samat netflix Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK