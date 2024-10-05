Vikramaditya Motwane explained that Nella’s revenge-focused ending didn’t quite fit with the story’s flow, especially with the limits of the screenlife format, so he decided to make some changes

Vikramaditya Motwane

Listen to this article Vikramaditya Motwane says CTRL should remain a cautionary tale: 'I don't buy into a sequel' x 00:00

Vikramaditya Motwane's film CTRL, starring Ananya Panday, has just dropped on Netflix and is getting a lot of attention. Recently, the director talked about the possibility of sequels and revealed that his initial draft had a different ending. He explained that Nella’s revenge-focused ending didn’t quite fit with the story’s flow, especially with the limits of the screenlife format, so he decided to make some changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikramaditya Motwane rules out Ananya Panday's CTRL sequel

According to Hindustan Times, when asked if there could be a sequel where Nella goes after revenge, possibly without using the screenlife format, Vikramaditya Motwane seemed unsure. He said, "Maybe. I don't know. I don't buy into a sequel. I think in Nella's case, she's doomed. She's gone down that rabbit hole again." He feels CTRL should stay as a cautionary story instead of turning into a revenge-focused plot.

Vikramaditya originally thought about a different ending for the film, where Nella’s story takes a revengeful direction. In the first draft, she aimed to get back at those who wronged her. However, the scale of the enemy she faced meant he had to choose between sticking with the screenlife format or moving to a more traditional ending.

He mentioned that adding such a dramatic change wouldn't flow well with the story's structure, especially given the constraints of the format. He said, “That's the moment we realised, why would anyone in that right mind stream this or shoot this, what would be the screenlife element? So very quickly, that went out of the window.”

About Ananya Panday's CTRL sequel

Pegged as a cutting-edge thriller on our rising dependency on technology, CTRL shows Ananya as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. However, their perfect online life takes a dark turn when they break up and Ananya gives the steering wheel of her life to a social media application named "CTRL".

Opening up about her character, Ananya in a press note shared by Netflix, said, "My character Nella, is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen."

(With inputs from ANI)