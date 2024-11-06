In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Bhavana Pandey opens up on being a star mom to Ananya Panday sans the attitude and staying grounded despite tasting success

Bhavana Pandey with Chunky and Ananya Panday Pic/Instagram

'I used to get hurt': Bhavana Pandey opens up on daughter Ananya Panday receiving hate | Exclusive

Reality show ‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ star Bhavana Pandey is a doting mom to Ananya Panday. From reading her scripts to developing a thick skin to handle the hate against her baby girl, Bhavana is doing all it takes to back her cub, who is out there to make it big. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Bhavana opens up on being a star mom sans the attitude and staying grounded despite tasting success.

Bhavana Pandey is a sounding board for Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday recently appeared on Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series where she revealed her mother has a very good script sense. Reacting to the same Bhavana explains, “The kind of choices that she is making now, I mean I wouldn't want to take the credit for those. She sends me her scripts once in a while to read. Obviously, I have not been an actor and I don't have that script sense but I read it like I would read a book or an interesting column and if it has my attention then I tell her that I liked it. I have just backed her. I am more like a sounding board just giving her the confidence.”

Bhavana Pandey on Ananya Panday receiving hate

Over the years, Ananya Panday has been subjected to trolling, negative comments, and criticism. Albeit it comes as a part and parcel of being in the public eye. Bhavana says, “I used to get very hurt. I used to think how can they say these things? But I have developed a thick skin and we tend to focus on the negative. Let's be honest, there is a lot of love also she has got. People come up to me and tell me how much they love her and how much they love her work.”

Bhavana Pandey on staying grounded despite the fame

Bhavana Pandey doesn’t believe in blowing her own trumpet. She is averse to having an attitude especially in front of her friends on the show. She states, “I've realised success comes and goes. I have seen it in my own family. Chunky has been through it. You cannot get carried away with that. Humility is the most important. That is the only thing that will take you places. For me, being a nice person, and being respectful, sensitive, and empathetic, those qualities matter more than success. Yes, I'm very grateful she's doing well but at the same time if you're not a nice person all that doing well goes out of the window,” she concludes.