Reality show ‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ star Bhavana Pandey speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about juggling life between Mumbai and Delhi, being married to Chunky Panday, and the secret to keeping the spark alive

Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey Pic/Instagram

Reality show ‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ star Bhavana Pandey has experienced the best of both worlds when it comes to living the cosmopolitan life between Mumbai and Delhi. She speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about juggling between two cities, being married to Chunky Panday, and the secret to keeping the spark alive.

Born a Delhiite, Bhavana Pandey was barely 5-6 years old when she came to Mumbai for her schooling. She went back to the national capital where she studied at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce. After dabbling into odd jobs, Bhavana met Chunky, and the two got married in a big fat Indian wedding.

Bhavana Pandey reveals she was embarrassed at her engagement

Bhavana Pandey reminisces about having loads of fun at her wedding festivities. “People say the bride is nervous and the bride is this and whatever. So first of all we had like a huge engagement in Delhi and Chunky and all the actors flew down for the engagement. In those days seeing actors was not that common. We had Rekha and Salman Khan and people were going crazy. I was so embarrassed because forget my relatives my own sisters everyone was going like crazy seeing all the actors. I was like, ‘Oh my god what should I do’. I was so embarrassed but my father-in-law told me a very nice thing then. He was like, ‘Listen, if people did not react to them like this then they have something to worry about’.”

Bhavana Pandey’s secret to keeping the spark alive

She shares, “We are actually best friends. Love has its ups and downs. Sometimes you may feel madly in love sometimes you may not feel that madly in love. It's life, that's what happens. But friendship always stays. If that is the core of a relationship then I think it will work out. I mean you have to fight with your husband like you would fight with your friend. You would forgive and make up with your husband like you would do with your friends. So I think that is what keeps it alive.”

Bhavana Pandey on locking lips with Chunky in front of kids

Season 2 of the show ended with Bhavana and Chunky’s vow renewal. The highlight of the ceremony was Ananya and Rysa closing their eyes while their parents locked lips. The star mom says, “They've always been awkward. Even I'm a little awkward with public display of affection and Chunky is not like that. He's come back and fired all of us. He was like, ‘Excuse me, it's my wife. It's not like I was going and kissing some other woman. It's the same girl I've been married to for the last 25 years. How can you all have an objection to that’. So he's quite chill.”