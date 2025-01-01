From her earliest skincare memories to a DIY cooling mask, the Pushpa 2 star speaks exclusively to Mid-day on what she does to always show up with incredibly glowing skin

Pan-India actor Rashmika Mandanna who has a stellar lineup of films this year dished out her skincare secrets as we commence the New Year. From her earliest memories of skincare to a DIY cooling mask, the Pushpa 2 star speaks exclusively to Mid-day on what she does to always show up with incredibly glowing skin.

Rashmika Mandanna’s earliest memories of skincare

Rashmika Mandanna grew up watching her mother’s beauty routine. “She had this simple, natural approach to taking care of her skin, and I remember being fascinated by it. One thing that stands out is her use of sandalwood—she’d mix sandalwood powder with a little water or rose water to make a paste and apply it as a cooling mask. She always said it was great for soothing the skin and keeping it clear.”

Another remedy from her mother and grandmother’s treasure trove she swears by is “a bit of turmeric mixed with yogurt for brightening, and honey for hydration.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s skincare routine

Since the actor is constantly on the go, taking care of her skin is a priority. She usually unwinds with an indulgent bathing routine. It includes the ITC Fiama Sandalwood Oil & Patchouli Gel Bar. “The scent of sandalwood is so calming—it instantly relaxes me, which is perfect after a long day. I love how it leaves my skin feeling soft, hydrated, and pampered,” she states.

Besides that, “Hydration is key, so I also drink lots of water throughout the day. And of course, I never skip sunscreen, even when I’m indoors,” adds Rashmika.

Her skincare advice? “My approach is really simple and more about nurturing myself inside out. I focus on eating fresh and balanced meals, and making time to relax and de-stress. I believe a good mood reflects on your face, so I prioritize happiness and laughter in my daily life. I also make sure to get enough sleep.”

Rashmika Mandanna on achieving the tanned look for Pushpa 2

Rashmika sat for hours in the makeup chair to achieve the tanned look throughout her film. She explains, “Getting into character for Pushpa 2 requires quite a bit of time in the makeup chair. Achieving that tanned look and making sure it’s consistent for every scene is a meticulous process. The makeup team does an incredible job creating that natural look, and they put a lot of care into making sure it matches exactly each day. It’s a bit of a transformational with a lot of care, but it’s all part of bringing the character to life on screen!”

Rashmika Mandanna’s definition of beauty

“For me, beauty is all about feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin. It’s not just about how you look on the outside, but how you feel on the inside. When you’re genuinely happy, healthy, and true to yourself, it shines through and makes you beautiful. Beauty is unique to each person, and that’s what makes it so special, it’s about celebrating what makes you, you,” she concludes.