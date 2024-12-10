Sobhita Dhulipala stunned as a glitter goddess, serving major fashion inspiration as she wore a Tarun Tahiliani creation for the special occasion

In Pic: Sobhita Dhulipala

Listen to this article Sobhita Dhulipala turns 'gilded goddess' in Tarun Tahiliani creation for cocktail hour event; see pics x 00:00

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in a dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony last week, but their festivities didn't end there. The couple had a cocktail party after their wedding, and the actress' look from the cocktail party is now out. Actress Sobhita's look from the couple's cocktail party is out, and the actress stunned as a glitter goddess, serving major fashion inspiration as she wore a Tarun Tahiliani creation for the special occasion. The picture of Sobhita in the golden gown made its way to social media last night and is going viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani)

Sobhita in Tarun Tahiliani creation

The official Instagram handle of Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani shared Sobhita Dhulipala's pictures from her and Naga Chaitanya's cocktail event. The post shows her posing in the stunning golden gown, paired with intricate jewelry and a bag from the designer's collection. The caption in the post reads, "Actress Sobhita (@sobhitad) chose Tarun Tahiliani for her post-wedding intimate cocktail hour event. Dressed in our signature sculpted draped gown, paired with TT jewelry and a TT bag, she channeled ethereal gilded goddess energy. A celebration of love and style. We wish Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya (@chayakkineni) a harmonious and joyful union."

The stunning gown by Tarun Tahiliani featured a plunging neckline reaching to the torso, a halter-style sleeveless silhouette, gathered drape design, and a backless top. She made sure that her jewelry made a bold statement. The actress paired statement earrings and matching layered necklaces. She tied her hair up in a messy bun. For the makeup, she kept her look light and chose smokey eyes.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding was a grand affair in Hyderabad. The event saw the who’s who of the Telugu industry attending the celebrations. Naga Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha,' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style during his wedding ceremony.