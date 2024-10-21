Sofia Tilbury will be opening Nykaaland 2.0 with her masterclass alongside the stunning Shanaya Kapoor, bringing the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk look to life

Shanaya Kapoor will guest star at Sofia Tillbury's masterclass

Listen to this article Sofia Tilbury to create the iconic Pillow Talk look on Shanaya Kapoor at Nykaaland x 00:00

Nykaaland, India's biggest beauty playground, is back for its second edition, promising even more glamour and excitement, ready to paint the town pink from October 25th to 27th, 2024 at Member’s Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai. Dive into the world of beauty, ready to explore your unique style! It’s all about celebrating what makes you, well, you!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sofia Tilbury will be opening Nykaaland 2.0 with her masterclass alongside the stunning Shanaya Kapoor, bringing the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk look to life. Here’s how you can plan your ultimate Nykaaland 2.0 look:

Learn from international beauty titans

If you’re still figuring out your look, don’t worry! You can get inspired by the pros at Nykaaland! Join Sofia Tilbury in her exclusive masterclass as she demonstrates Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk look, featuring Shanaya Kapoor as her muse or catch Patrick Ta, the master of celebrity glam, as he shares his secrets for achieving that coveted red carpet look.

Sofia Tilbury, Global Artistry Director and Brand Muse at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty said, “I’m beyond excited to be opening Nykaaland 2.0 with my masterclass alongside the stunning Shanaya Kapoor. I will be bringing the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk look to life, taking you from day to disco! The energy and passion for beauty here is truly inspiring and this festival is all about celebrating creativity, learning new techniques and empowering each other through beauty. I’m honoured to be part of this incredible experience.”

Patrick Ta, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty, added, “The beauty scene in India is so electric! I’m thrilled to share my tips and tricks with all the amazing people there. Nykaaland is a great space where you can learn, unlearn and discover what inspires you. I can’t wait!”

Define Your Vibe

Start by asking yourself: What mood do you want to channel? Are you feeling bold and edgy or soft yet glam? Maybe you want to embody the glamour of a red carpet star! Pinpointing your vibe will help guide your outfit and makeup choices.

Play with colours

Unleash your inner artist and go wild with your creativity! Experimentation is the name of the game when it comes to finding your signature style. Picture yourself rocking electric blue eyes or a neon pink lip or mixing up glossy lids with matte lips or pairing metallic eyeshadow with a dewy highlight. The journey of discovering your ultimate look is where the magic happens. So, why play it safe when your next bold move could be an absolute vibe?

BFF-approved or bust?

Your bestie knows your vibe better than anyone and who else would you trust to spill the truth? Make a day of it - try out new looks together and get real-time feedback. Sometimes it takes a second pair of eyes to spot that fire shade you didn’t even know you needed. Plus, makeup experiments = memory-making moments with your ride-or-die. Whether it’s a daring lip, next-level eye makeup or a fresh new hairstyle, your BFF’s input is pure gold when it comes to nailing the look. Get your glow-check right!

Mix-n-match mayhem

Time to raid your closet and makeup stash for the ultimate mix-n-match session! Imagine rocking your daywear with your glam night-out look or pairing beachy waves with a smouldering smokey eye. Who says you can’t throw on a blazer over a graphic tee or sport sneakers with a sparkly dress? This playful, IDC approach lets you break free from the norm and discover styles that scream you. Who knows, you might just start the next big trend. The results? Totally unpredictable, totally you!

Iconic vibes only

Who’s your all-time-favourite beauty icon? Whether it’s a celeb, a legendary figure or a fictional character, draw inspo from their iconic looks. Maybe it’s Audrey Hepburn’s timeless chic, Rihanna’s fearless edge or Frida Kahlo’s vibrant flair. Take cues from their style and make it your own. Let their iconic energy guide you to a look that’s uniquely yours, with all the vibes and none of the rules. So, who will you channel today?

Mood board magic

Let’s get visual! Create a mood board to bring your beauty dreams to life. Gather images, colours, textures – be it magazine clippings, Instagram OOTDs or even fabric swatches. No pressure, just pure inspo! Your mood board isn’t just a one-time thing - it’s a living, breathing source of ideas as your style evolves. Stay inspired, stay slaying!