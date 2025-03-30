Tara Sutaria stuns as showstopper for ASOS at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

The actress exuded elegance and sophistication in a stunning black gown with a plunging neckline and flared silhouette

Tara Sutaria presents a creation by ASOS at the ‘Lakme Fashion Week’, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Pic/PTI

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria turned heads as the showstopper for ASOS at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in a striking black lace gown on Saturday. Sutaria walked the ramp for ASOS at Lakme Fashion Week 2025, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The actress exuded elegance and sophistication in a stunning black gown with a plunging neckline and flared silhouette.

The Student Of The Year 3 actress highlighted "A Summer of Style" collection of the brand. Lakme shared beautiful snaps of the actress as she walked the ramp in style. Taking to the Instagram handle, Lakme wrote, @tarasutaria for @asosbrandsindia - "A summer of style" at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

On walking the ramp, Tara shared her emotions with the brand ASOS. In a press note, she said, "Fashion is about confidence, individuality, and ease - everything ASOS stands for.

Walking as showstopper every year for LFW has always been special and this year is no different - A Summer of Style at Lakme Fashion Week is a fabulous experience, celebrating a collection that blends global trends with modern Indian sensibilities."

Along with Tara, actor Vivek Pahariya also walked the ramp for the brand ASOS. He made a stylish statement as he turned heads with his effortless charm and confidence in an all-white blazer.

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on Wednesday. It will conclude this Sunday, with a lot of exciting fashion shows lined up.

