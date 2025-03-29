The show opened with a display of draped silhouettes and layered separates, setting the tone for OTT’s elegant yet functional aesthetic

Tarun Tahiliani presented his collection on Day 4 of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 (Photos Courtesy: Lakmé Fashion Week)

Listen to this article Lakmé Fashion Week 2025, Day 4: Tarun Tahiliani unveils second season of his luxury prêt label 'OTT' x 00:00

OTT by Tarun Tahiliani, the designer’s luxury prêt label, returned to the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI runway with Season 2, unveiling a collection that embodied fluidity, versatility and contemporary craftsmanship at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

The show opened with a display of draped silhouettes and layered separates, setting the tone for OTT’s elegant yet functional aesthetic. The highlight of the show was the demonstration of the versatility of the collection on stage, with models re-styling pieces in real-time to highlight how garments could be layered, draped and worn in multiple ways.

The collection blended Indian and Western silhouettes in a distinct manner. Draped gilets, fluid dresses, structured jackets and layered separates exuded romantic and bohemian charm.

Glimpses from Tarun Tahiliani's OTT collection at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025

While the collection championed a modern approach to dressing, at its heart was a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and heritage. Hand-embroidered chikankari was reinterpreted in a contemporary design language, while Rabari craft was revived through vintage replicas and fresh styles.

“This collection speaks to the multifaceted urban woman—her wardrobe evolving as she moves through life, accumulating pieces that reflect her journey and achievements. The act of buying fashion transforms into a deeply personal statement of self-expression,” Tahiliani said in a statement.

Tahiliani’s label OTT had made its debut on the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2024, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari as the showstopper.

Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025, which commenced on Wednesday will culminate on Sunday. The designers who will showcase their collections on Saturday include Shivan and Narresh, Shantnu Nikhil, and Rahul Mishra