'Timeless' beautifully weaves together a visual narrative that transcends fleeting trends, embracing the eternal charm of the Indian designer's couture. Photo Courtesy: Tarun Tahiliani

Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has unveiled his first-ever fashion film, 'Timeless', a breathtaking ode to love, family, and the deep bonds that make weddings so magical.



'Timeless' beautifully weaves together a visual narrative that transcends fleeting trends, embracing the eternal charm of the Indian designer's couture. Through Kagti’s lens, each frame exudes the poetry of affection and heartfelt connections, where traditions meet modernity in a seamless blend. The film unfolds in an intimate setting, where shared laughter, whispered promises, and cherished moments are brought to life with an ethereal touch.

“Fashion, to me, has always been about storytelling, about capturing moments that last forever. With Timeless, we celebrate the beauty of love and the craftsmanship that defines our designs,” shares Tahiliani.

Director Reema Kagti adds, “This is my first fashion film, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with my dear friend Tarun Tahiliani. It was a joy to bring his vision to life and express his world of fashion through my lens. This film is a tribute to design that is truly timeless.”