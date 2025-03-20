Breaking News
Tarun Tahiliani unveils his first fashion film 'Timeless' directed by Reema Kagti

Updated on: 20 March,2025 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Directed by the acclaimed Reema Kagti, the film captures the essence of homecoming, joy, and celebration, all wrapped in the signature elegance of Tarun Tahiliani’s Summer Wedding Edit 2025

Tarun Tahiliani unveils his first fashion film 'Timeless' directed by Reema Kagti

'Timeless' beautifully weaves together a visual narrative that transcends fleeting trends, embracing the eternal charm of the Indian designer's couture. Photo Courtesy: Tarun Tahiliani

Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has unveiled his first-ever fashion film, 'Timeless', a breathtaking ode to love, family, and the deep bonds that make weddings so magical.

Directed by the acclaimed Reema Kagti, the film captures the essence of homecoming, joy, and celebration, all wrapped in the signature elegance of Tarun Tahiliani’s Summer Wedding Edit 2025.


'Timeless' beautifully weaves together a visual narrative that transcends fleeting trends, embracing the eternal charm of the Indian designer's couture. Through Kagti’s lens, each frame exudes the poetry of affection and heartfelt connections, where traditions meet modernity in a seamless blend. The film unfolds in an intimate setting, where shared laughter, whispered promises, and cherished moments are brought to life with an ethereal touch.


“Fashion, to me, has always been about storytelling, about capturing moments that last forever. With Timeless, we celebrate the beauty of love and the craftsmanship that defines our designs,” shares Tahiliani.


Director Reema Kagti adds, “This is my first fashion film, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with my dear friend Tarun Tahiliani. It was a joy to bring his vision to life and express his world of fashion through my lens. This film is a tribute to design that is truly timeless.”

