From dates to designers list, here's all you need to know about Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 X FDCI

Updated on: 25 March,2025 10:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The fashion extravaganza is all set to take place from Wednesday, March 26, to Sunday, March 30, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Glimpses from Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in New Delhi (Pic: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk, PTI)

Lakmé Fashion Week, in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) — an event that has come to define Indian fashion — is all set to take place from Wednesday, March 26, to Sunday, March 30, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.


The fashion extravaganza will mark its 25th anniversary this week. From designers to event schedule, here’s all you need to know about this edition. 


Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 X FDCI: What to expect


Continuing its legacy, this edition of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI will showcase collections from renowned designers, as well as provide a platform for emerging talent to shine. One can expect to witness trend-setting designs that are a blend of luxury and sustainability.

Apart from spotlighting veterans of the fashion world, the event also includes initiatives like GenNext for encouraging emerging talent, and the Circular Design Challenge to promote sustainability.

Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 X FDCI designers

This edition presents an exciting line-up of designers and homegrown brands. Anamika Khanna will open the fashion week with her signature label AK|OK on Wednesday.

Over a course of five days, the event will feature a star-studded line-up of fashion designers including Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, Shivan and Narresh, Shantnu Nikhil, Rahul Mishra and Manish Malhotra.

The last edition of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI was held in October 2024 in New Delhi, and presented several fashion highlights ranging from exquisite traditional collections to experimental style statements. Rohit Bal presented the grand finale collection, which was also the ace designer’s last show before his unfortunate passing in November 2024.

