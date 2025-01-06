Manish Malhotra makes a fashion statement with debut look at Golden Globes

The designer opted for a suited look, donning a dual-tone (black-and-white) ensemble designed by his label

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra made his Golden Globes debut at the 82nd edition of the prestigious award ceremony at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday morning (IST).

Showcasing his usual sartorial mastery, he opted for a classy black-and-white ensemble, which was anything but simple.

Sharing pictures from the award night, he wrote on Instagram, “My first time @goldenglobes and what an incredible night."

Malhotra opted for a suited look, donning a dual-tone ensemble designed by his label. The outfit featured a custom abstract-pattern tuxedo with a white geometric shawl lapel. He paired it with the classic black shirt and trouser combo. The dramatic lapel added visual contrast to the monochrome look, elevating the style quotient.

Further enhancing the outfit, the designer pinned a shiny brooch with pearl detailing to the collar. A black and white pocket scarf completed the suave look.

Besides creating exquisite designs for others, Malhotra is known for his personal style. And he didn’t disappoint with this look at Golden Globes!

Golden Globes 2025 red carpet looks

Golden Globes 2025 was a glitzy affair. Apart from celebrating the best in film and television, it was also a fashion extravaganza as several celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet, donning exquisite outfits on the special evening.

Some standout stars on the red carpet included Selena Gomez, who wore a blue silk off-shoulder gown with a statement neckpiece, Demi Moore, who opted for a stunning champagne silk gown with diamond earrings and bracelet and Timothee Chalamet who looked stylish in a tailored black suit.

Indian director Payal Kapadia blended tradition with modernity, wearing a black silk jumpsuit by designer Payal Khandwala.