Indian fashion designers like Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Rahul Mishra, among others, have carved such a distinct and unforgettable place in the industry as well as in the hearts of fashion lovers that their work needs no introduction.

In 2024, these prominent names showcased exquisite collections on international runways and also dressed up global stars.

Remember saree-clad Kim and Khloe Kardashian turning heads at the extravagant Ambani wedding? And Jennifer Lopez channelling her inner Queen Charlotte at her Bridgerton-themed birthday party this year? These, among other occasions, witnessed Indian fashion designers making great strides on a global scale.

Gaurav Gupta

"It's no secret that India is having a moment globally," Gaurav Gupta, who has been the toast of the season with his dresses featuring prominently on international red carpet events, told PTI.

Hollywood celebrities Mindy Kaling, Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney wore his outfits for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in September, and ‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan opted for one of his creations for British Fashion Awards 2024 earlier this month.

"The increasing footprint of Indian designers globally reflects a significant shift in the industry's perception of Indian couture. It's no longer just about traditional wear but about blending innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage with contemporary aesthetics," added Gupta.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Another Indian designer who made headlines this year was Sabyasachi. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone chose his saree for BAFTA Awards where she presented an award and Alia Bhatt rocked another of his unique creations for her Met Gala debut.

Manish Malhotra

In July, American reality TV stars and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian wore Indian ensembles by Manish Malhotra for the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India.

He was also the go-to designer for Lopez who chose a custom-made gown to celebrate her Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party.

Malhotra shared that each of the moments of creating these designs and seeing them come to life was "filled with creativity and excitement".

"It's always an amazing experience to collaborate with figures who have such a profound impact on fashion and pop culture. The process involves understanding their personal style, the event's essence, and crafting ensembles that not only captivate but also resonate with their personalities," he told PTI.

Falguni and Shane Peacock

Falguni Peacock, the one-half of the fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock, said their brand was a pioneer in designing for global personalities, including Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian.

It's heartening to see colleagues following in their footsteps, added the designer, who recently dressed Shraddha Kapoor for her appearance at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival 2024.

"We have dressed up Mariah Carey, who is an icon and there's a lot more coming up. It's great that India is on that platform and we have dressed everyone from Beyonce to Lady Gaga. It's good to see that everyone started dressing up (international celebrities) now. It's been 10-15 years since we started dressing them. Now, everyone is on it," Falguni Peacock told PTI.

Tarun Tahiliani

Kim Kardashian opted for a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble on Day 2 of the Ambani wedding. Tahiliani also created the official Paris Olympics 2024 uniform for India. While there was a lot of debate around the outfit, the Indian players proudly wore it as they represented the country internationally.

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday walked for Rahul Mishra at different fashion events in Paris.

Not just clothes, Indian designers are also making strides in the jewellery sphere internationally. Lopez, singer Rihanna, and Oscar winners Laura Dern and Meryl Streep were spotted wearing accessories designed by Sabyasachi and Hanut Singh at separate international events.

(With inputs from PTI)