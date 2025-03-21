Tara Sutaria treats fans with her Nowruz celebration photos

Tara Sutaria shared pictures of her dinner table, which was filled with a delicious buffet and beautiful decor for her Nowruz celebration or Parsi New Year

Picture Courtesy/Tara Sutaria's Instagram account

Actor Tara Sutaria has celebrated Nowruz, the Persian New Year and gave fans a glimpse of the celebration.

On Thursday, Tara took to Instagram and shared pictures of her dinner table, which was filled with a delicious buffet.

Tara wore a white dress with a hair bun decorated with roses and earrings.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Saal Mubarak!!!! Nowruz Mubarak. It is now more than ever that i think we could all do with good thoughts, good words and good deeds..Here's me pottering about to create a spread for @bombaytimes today and to give you a little peak of our table for the new year!"

Recently, Tara was featured in a romantic song, 'Pyaar Aata Hai', alongside Ishaan Khatter.

'Pyaar Aata Hai' marks the first collaboration between Ishaan and Tara. Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, the track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Rito Riba. The soulful track was shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir and released on March 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in the film titled 'Apurva', which was released on Jio Hotstar.

