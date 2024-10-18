Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Celebrity Life News > Leisure News > Article > Ananya Pandays safari pics will leave you in awe check it out

Ananya Panday's safari pics will leave you in awe, check it out!

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"Took a walk on the wild side," she captioned the Instagram post. In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and penned heartfelt reactions

Ananya Panday's safari pics will leave you in awe, check it out!

Picture Courtesy/Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Ananya Panday's safari pics will leave you in awe, check it out!
x
00:00

Actor Ananya Panday on Thursday shared pictures from her Tanzania vacation. In the images, she can be seen enjoying a jungle safari. She looked extremely excited as she spotted lions, tigers and other wildlife creatures in the jungle.


"Took a walk on the wild side," she captioned the Instagram post. In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and penned heartfelt reactions. Ananya's best friend Shanaya Kapoor commented, "U look so cute in the 6th slide anni." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film 'CTRL'. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)


In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. Recently, in an interview with ANI, director Vikramaditya Motwane shared what made him choose the 'Gehraiyaan' actress as the perfect fit for the role. When asked why he believed Ananya was the ideal choice, Motwane said he was looking for someone who could connect with today's generation, someone who is young, someone who is "internet savvy," and also someone who "gets trolled a little bit." 

"I saw her performance in 'Gehraiyaan' and really liked it. She was so special in that film -- so unique and so present. I loved it. So, the moment the script was ready, it was a no-brainer to approach her. I wanted someone young, someone social media savvy, internet savvy, and Instagram savvy, who has a strong presence, you know? Someone who comes across as youthful and a youth icon. She also, in a way, gets trolled a little bit, and maybe that played a part in it. But mainly, I just love her as an actress," he said. 

Motwane also shared how the idea for CTRL came about, saying he has always been a big fan of screenlife films, drawing inspiration from movies like "Searching and Unfriended". "I think it was just the idea of making this really interesting thriller. I've been a big fan of previous screen-life films. I think the inspiration, in that sense, has come from movies like Searching and Unfriended, which have used this screen life format -- this voyeuristic way of looking at someone's computer. That has been a huge inspiration," Motwane shared. 

"Avinash Sampath and I worked on this. He came up with the story, and we liked it right away. It felt like a very cool thriller for the new audience, you know, the one that spends so much of their lives on social media and online. From there, one thing led to another, and it eventually turned into this film," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday wildlife bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK