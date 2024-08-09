Shehnaaz posted a reel on Instagram from her trip to the US, where she's holding a pizza. Suddenly, a man in a Captain America costume appeared and jokingly reached for a slice

Shehnaaz Gill in USA

Actress Shehnaaz Gill shared that she was startled when someone dressed as Captain America playfully tried to take her food. Shehnaaz posted a reel on Instagram from her trip to the US, where she's holding a pizza. Suddenly, a man in a Captain America costume appeared and jokingly reached for a slice. Shehnaaz was surprised, and the person quickly apologized and walked away, laughing.

She added the caption "Main dar gayi" to the clip. For the background music, she used the viral audio "Cheen tapak dum dum," a line from the animated show Chhota Bheem spoken by the villainous character Takiya. Recently, she shared some fun moments from the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on social media.

She posted a video where she wore a short black skater dress and sunglasses. In the clip, she was dancing and enjoying herself in a 360-degree photo booth. The actress captioned the post: "Walk of fame #LA #WalkOfFame."

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently vacationing in the United States. The actress, who loves to travel, often shares picturesque snaps from her vacations. Now that she is in the US, she couldn't miss going to Times Square. While most people get all dressed up when they go to Times Square, Shehnaaz is a little different. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress went to hang out at Times Square in her PJs, and we think it's super cool.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Late night stroll at Times Square. No makeup and PJs. New York, love your vibe!”. In the snaps shared on her Instagram, we can see Shehnaaz dressed in blue and pink checkered PJs paired with pastel pink sneakers, giving perfect vacation vibes.

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill dropped these pictures, fans started showering her with love and praising her natural beauty. In the entire comment section filled with love, one reaction that caught our attention was from her friend Aly Goni. Known for his humor, Aly also reacted to Shehnaaz Gill's pictures, and fans couldn't stop but laugh. While commenting on the pic, Aly wrote, "American accent chahiye humko wapis aake."