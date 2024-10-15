Singer Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of images from the iconic locations in Italy such as the Duomo di Milano among many others

Diljit Dosanjh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh shares pictures from Italy as he gears up for Dil-Luminati tour x 00:00

Punjabi singing sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Italy and has shared a handful of pictures ahead of his Dil-Luminati tour. Diljit took to Instagram, where he shared a motley of images from the iconic locations such as the Duomo di Milano among many others. He is also seen walking on the streets of Milan and even posing for pictures with his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Come Stai Tonight Italy Milano Unipol Forum DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24,” he wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

It was in 2024, when Diljit started with his global concert. Diljit started his journey in 2022 and rose to fame with his music with albums “Smile” in 2005 and “Chocolate” in 2008. This was followed by “The Next Level” with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Talking about acting, he started with a cameo role in “Mel Karade Rabba” in 2010 and then made his debut as a lead with “The Lions Of Punjab” in 2011.

His maiden Hindi film was “Udta Punjab”, a crime thriller, which released in 2016. The film was loosely based on the drug abuse by the youth population of Punjab. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He was then seen in “Phillauri”, “Arjun Patiala”, “Soorma”, “Good Newwz”, “Jogi” and “Crew” in Bollywood. He was last featured in the film “Amar Singh Chamkila”, a biographical drama film based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali and also featured actress Parineeti Chopra, who played his film in the highly acclaimed film.

Diljit gave record-breaking performances in Punjabi movies such as “Jatt & Juliet”, “Ambarsariya”, “Shadaa”, “Honsla Rakh” and his “Jatt & Juliet 3”, which in August minted over Rs 107.51 crore worldwide. It revolved around two police officers from Punjab who jet off to Canada on a secret, complicated mission.