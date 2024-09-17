Earlier, Delhi Police put up a creative warning on their social media handles to prevent them from falling prey to cybercrime and paying fraudsters in the lure of concert tickets

As fans are eagerly waiting for singer Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati Tour' in India, tickets for his shows are getting sold out in minutes. However, certain re-selling platforms have put out tickets that are up for grabs. We did some digging and came across Viagogo, a US-based multinational ticket exchange and ticket resale brand that has listed tickets for Diljit’s Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert ticket is being sold at Rs 1.19 lakh

The most expensive ticket from the lot is for the VIP lounge which comes at a whopping price of Rs 1.19 lakh. It also offers a clear view of the singer. We earlier mentioned the highest price of tickets that were sold ethically. They came at a price tag of Rs 19,000. The VIP lounge is about a lakh more in comparison. Meanwhile, the Rs 19,000 tickets are being re-sold anywhere between Rs 83,000 to Rs 97,000 on the same website.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Delhi Police's warning against fraudulent ticket sale

Delhi Police put up a creative warning on their social media handles to prevent them from falling prey to cybercrime and paying fraudsters in the lure of concert tickets. Delhi Police shared a video of a concert set to Diljit's popular track 'Born To Shine'. They also penned a witty caption using lyrics from Diljit's track. "Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya," the caption read. The post caught Diljit's attention. Taking to his Instagram Story, he posted Delhi Police's warning and uploaded a fist emoji to lend a mark of respect to the authorities.

Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya!#OnlineSafety #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/8tqC5z7lVH — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 15, 2024

Diljit is set to commence the Indian leg of his tour from this October. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit Dosanjh’s acting front

Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.