Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been doing sold-out shows across the globe in recent times. Therefore it came as no surprise that when tickets for Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour in India went live, all tickets were sold out in minutes. Social media has been abuzz with tickets getting sold out in minutes while some have also been speaking about the charges of tickets. Amid this, there are also reports of fake Dil-Luminati tour tickets by fraudsters. The Delhi Police has thrown caution to the air in this matter in a very creative manner.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Delhi Police's warning post

The official social media handle of Delhi Police shared a video of a concert set to Diljit's popular track 'Born To Shine'. The text in the video stated, “Gaana sunne ke chakkar mein ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band na bajva lena (In your desperation to listen to his music, don't click on fradulent links and transfer money anywhere)…"

The caption also read, “Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya!”

Diljit Dosanjh came across the creative by Delhi Police and was seemingly impressed. He reposted the same on his Instagram stories and added his song 'Born To Shine' to it.

About Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert

The India leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert will kick off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit in a note shared by the team of Saregama said he is excited to bring his tour to India. "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together--I can promise you a night you'll never forget!"

The pre-sale of the tickets was made live on September 10 for selected customers (Early Bird) and to everyone’s surprise they were sold out within an hour. It was meant to be for 48 hours. Not just that, the most expensive ticket for the tour is for its Delhi leg which costs Rs 19,999 has also been sold out. That’s the price for just one person standing in the pit for the entire concert.

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming projects

Diljit Dosanjh has officially joined the cast of 'Border 2'. Varun Dhawan was also recently announced as a lead in the film that also stars Sunny Deol. The sequel, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, is slated to commence shooting in October this year. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and will be directed by Anurag Singh. 'Border 2' is scheduled for a grand release on January 23, 2026.