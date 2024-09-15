Breaking News
After 'Ikk Kudi', Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt collaborate for 'Chal Kudiye', song teaser out

Updated on: 15 September,2024 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After the success of Ikk Kudi, Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt have joined hands for the musical collaboration of 'Chal Kudiye'. The song is part of the latter's upcoming film 'Jigra'

After 'Ikk Kudi', Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt collaborate for 'Chal Kudiye', song teaser out

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt have reunited for the second musical collaboration for the latter's upcoming film 'Jigra'. Two days after their collaboration announcement, the duo dropped the teaser of their song. Titled 'Chal Kudiye', the song aims to reflect on the struggles of Alia's character in the film 'Jigra'. 


In the teaser video of 'Chal Kudiye', Alia and Diljit are seen grooving with a bunch of background dancers. Their collaboration has ignited excitement among fans who are beyond thrilled to witness the song. 



 
 
 
 
 
About Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt's musical collaboration

On Friday, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her and Diljit sitting on the sets of her upcoming film. They are seated on customised chairs. The text on Diljit's chair reads, "Sings about Kudi", while Alia's reads: 'The said Kudi". This is a hat tip to their previous musical collaboration 'Ikk Kudi' for the film 'Udta Punjab'. They had sung the song together which had become a viral sensation back then. It is no wonder that fans were elated to hear about this collaboration. 

 
 
 
 
 
About the teaser trailer of Alia Bhatt's Jigra

The 2 minute 49 second teaser trailer of the actress upcoming film 'Jigra' was recently unveiled. The film directed by Vasan Bala will see Alia play an older sister. Asister whose only aim is to protect her younger brother against all odds. The younger brother has been played by the one film old Vedang Raina. 

The teaser trailer opens with Alia Bhatt sitting in a dimly lit trailer and giving a gist of her family background. She says that her mother passed away and her father took his life. The only person she has is her brother and he has way less time left. She is evidently tired and this is just the tip of her problems. But she is not the one to give up. She is ready to take on the world to protect her brother who is currently in prison. We see glimpses of Vedang getting tortured in jail. The setting does not seem to be in India. Her brother seems to have been accused of something grave but the audience is not made aware of it. 

Through the teaser trailer, the song 'Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena' plays in low-fi in the background. The music along with Alia Bhatt's performance and narrative slowly gets the audience hooked and it is very difficult to take you eyes off till the very end. The teaser trailer is such that it makes you want to know the story of these siblings who are going through trying times.

