Varun Dhawan, shirtless and wearing white sunglasses, posed for the camera, while Janhvi, dressed casually in a white t-shirt, smiled at him

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, shared some fun moments from breakfast time with Janhvi Kapoor and other co-stars.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor shoot Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Varun shared a glimpse of his time with the cast and crew of the film. In the first picture, Varun can be seen sitting at a dining table with Janhvi Kapoor. Varun, shirtless and wearing white sunglasses, posed for the camera, while Janhvi, dressed casually in a white t-shirt, smiled at him while enjoying her meal. In the second picture, the 'Bhediya' actor can be seen having breakfast with Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and others from the team, giving fans a sneak peek into their off-screen fun.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor serve up heat:

Varun Dhawan visits Lalbaugcha Raja amid Ganesh Chaturthi

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan visited the famous Lalbaughcha Raja along with the 'Baby John' team. He was accompanied by producers Atlee and Murad Khetani. Amid the large crowd gathered to seek blessings of the Lord this festive season, the trio was seen making their way while walking was all smiles as they arrived at the temple to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Atlee and Murad Khetani were seen dressed in ethnic ensembles.

Varun Dhawan who welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Natasha Dalal this year also sought blessings for his family. This is the actor's daughter's first Ganesh Chaturthi since the birth of his daughter.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming films

Varun will also be seen in the sequel to the iconic JP Dutta film 'Border'. Recently, Sunny Deol introduced Varun as Fauji to the Battalion of the much-awaited war film. Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun Dhawan and wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2."

Talking about Varun's film, 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh. Atlee who made his Hindi film directorial last year with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

(With inputs from ANI)