Nature calling! Triptii Dimri manifests her 'own little farm'

Bad Newz

Actress Triptii Dimri, who is fresh off the success of her comedy film 'Bad Newz', is spending unwinding in the serene landscape and manifesting for bigger and simpler things. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped several pictures and videos of her getaway.

One of the videos shows her on a grape farm, as she plucks the fruit and enjoys the organic food experience. She wrote in the video, "Manifesting my own little farm." The actress often goes on vacation to unwind herself and enjoy the peace of a different place. However, the actress has often shared that she is very laid back when it comes to posting vacation pictures on her social media and often posts the pictures very late.

Meanwhile, 'Bad Newz', which saw her romancing Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, has collected more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. Before this, the actress was seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Animal', which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The film collected more than Rs 800 crore worldwide catapulting her to fame.

The actress, who has been having a dream run, will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film marks the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise, and the second film from the franchise for Kartik, who was last seen in the sports biopic 'Chandu Champion'.

Triptii also has 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and 'Dhadak 2' in the pipeline. While in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao, 'Dhadak 2' will see her romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi. 'Dhadak 2' is the sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak', which marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The film itself was adapted from the Marathi blockbuster 'Sairaat'.