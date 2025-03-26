Neelam Kothari offers a glimpse of her 'divine' Spain vacation with daughter Ahana

Neelam Kothari shared some glimpses from her holiday in Spain with daughter Ahana and said that she fell in love with the picturesque locale

Actress Neelam Kothari’s spring break has come to an end. However, she shared some glimpses from her holiday in Spain and said that she fell in love with the picturesque locale.



Neelam took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures from her holiday with her daughter Ahana. The first two were adorable pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Another photograph showed the actress posing near a faux fireplace. Another image showed the cathedral the actress and her daughter visited.

A video showcased Ahana merrily running in a beautiful alley in Spain. The last few glimpses featured Ahana enjoying a fast train ride and sitting in an air-plane.

“And just like that our spring break comes to an end. Absolutely fell in love with Spain- #madrid#seville #cordaba. The food, architecture, art, people and of course the shopping was absolutely divine. Great spending time with family @afsheenkothari @annekothari . Missed you @samirsoni123,” Neelam wrote.

Neelam made her acting debut with Jawaani in 1984, followed it with various films opposite Govinda such as Love 86, Ilzaam, Sindoor, Khudgarz, Hatya, Farz Ki Jung, Billoo Badshah, Taaqatwar, and Do Qaidi. She also starred opposite Chunky Pandey in the films Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ghar Ka Chiraag, and Mitti Aur Sona.

Her last film was Kasam, which was released in 2001. The action film was directed by Shibu Mitra and also featured names such as Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Chunky Pandey, and Sonu Walia.

She made a comeback with the series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” in 2020, reality television series. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. The series has three installments, the third part was titled as “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.”

