Nushrratt Bharuccha spends an evening in Paris with Blair to her Serena Ishita Raj

Nushrratt Bharuccha spends 'an evening in Paris' with 'Blair to her Serena' Ishita Raj

Updated on: 03 September,2024 03:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is on a girls trip to Paris, France along with her 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' co-star Ishita Raj, has dropped a glimpse of her European holiday

Nushrratt Bharuccha spends 'an evening in Paris' with 'Blair to her Serena' Ishita Raj

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj

Nushrratt Bharuccha spends 'an evening in Paris' with 'Blair to her Serena' Ishita Raj
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is on a girls trip to Paris, France along with her 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' co-star Ishita Raj, has dropped a glimpse of her European holiday. 


She is posing against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower.

There is a snap of Nushrratt and Ishita wearing bikinis and enjoying oysters and drinks.

Nushrratt also gave a peek of her 'outfit checks'. She is wearing a yellow short dress and paired it with black coat, while roaming on 'Paris ki sadakein'.

The last photo in the album shows Nushrratt in a white co-ord set and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. She wrote: "Just a girl &amp; Eiffel sparkle".

The post is captioned as: "An evening in Paris with the Blair to my Serena".

Ishita commented on the post and said: "Next stop?"

On the work front, Nushrratt made her acting debut with the 2002 television show 'Kittie Party'. She got her break in Bollywood in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. She has been a part of movies like 'Kal Kissne Dekha', 'Taj Mahal', 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

Nushrratt then appeared in the romantic comedy buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita.

She has featured in 'Akaash Vani', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Chhorii', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu', 'Selfiee', 'Chatrapathi'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in action thriller 'Akelli' directed by Pranay Meshram.

She next has 'Chhorii 2' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ishita last appeared in the movie 'Wild Wild Punjab'.

pyaar ka punchnama Nushrratt Bharuccha Entertainment News Celebrity Life Entertainment News Update

