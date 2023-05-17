Nushrratt Bharuccha on facing rejections: I have been told that 'aap poster pe acche nahi lagoge'

Nushrratt Bharuccha who is best known for movies like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Chhorii' to name a few, is celebrating her 38th birthday today

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the finest female actors of Bollywood who is growing strong with every passing project. Nushrratt, who made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa', quickly rose to fame after starring in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011 and after the success of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', the actor hasn't looked back since.

Nushrratt who has starred in some of the highly-acclaimed movies such as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Chhorii' and 'Ajeeb Daastaans' to name a few, and has enthralled the viewers with her commendable acting skills, today, she is looked upon as one of the bankable female actors of new-age Bollywood for all the right reasons.

The Bollywood diva who has also made her presence felt down South and has acted in a few Tamil and Telugu movies, Nushrratt is now all set to take her fans and audiences by storm with her first ever pan-India film, 'Chatrapathi'.

The 'Chhorii' star who is currently busy promoting her upcoming next with Tollywood superstar, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, the lead actor of 'Chatrapathi', is turning a year older today.

Ahead of the release of her pan-India film, the actor who is known to play strong, bold and badass female characters on screen, opened up about the number game among female actors in a recent interview with Indian Express.

The actor who is turning 38th on May 17, also revealed that she does not believe in fighting for the top slot as she does not understand what that even means. While elaborating about the number game and why she doesn't want to fight for the top spot, Nushrratt said, “I have been told that aap poster pe acche nahi lagoge (You won’t look good on posters). Imagine, are they making films or just posters? You can never sell a film only on poster value. So yes, I do hear a lot of these lingos and languages and this is why maybe I like working with new people. They can make Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety… and kill it. I think at the end of the day if your work backs you, all these myths can be broken."

Nushrratt who has shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Dream Girl' reportedly was disheartened when she got dropped out of the sequel, 'Dream Girl 2'. In an interview with TOI, Bharuccha called her 'Dream Girl' co-star, Ayushmann Khurrana her "closest friend" in the industry.

Speaking about 'Dream Girl 2' and Khurrana, Bharuccha said, "When you’ve done a film, which has been well received, you do get connected with it. Dream Girl is always going to have a special connection. Also because Ayushmann was genuinely a delight to work with, and he’s someone whom I honestly call my closest friend from the movies business. He was the only person who called to check on me when I had fallen sick and had vertigo."

For the unversed, in 'Dream Girl 2' instead of Nushrratt, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen sharing screen space with the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Nushrratt on the workfront will next be seen in 'Chatrapathi', followed by 'Chhorii 2'.