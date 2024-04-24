Breaking News
Vicky Kaushal fans super excited to see him as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in leaked pics from Chhava

Updated on: 24 April,2024 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Vicky Kaushal's photos from the sets of Chhava have been leaked. The photos show Vicky in the look of his character, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vickay Kaushal in leaked photos from Chhava

Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in a film called Chhava, directed by Laxman Utekar. Filming for the project began in October 2023 and it is expected to release in December this year. Much ahead of the film's release, Vicky Kaushal's photos from the sets of Chhava have been leaked. The photos show Vicky in the look of his character, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.


Vicky Kaushal's Chhava look leaked


A couple of pictures of Vicky Kaushal from the second schedule of Chhava have leaked on social media. Vicky can be seen sporting a long beard, with his long locks tied into a top bun. He wears a beige sleeveless jacket, a light brown dhoti, and a bunch of traditional accessories. Vicky had been growing his beard for months in prep for this character.


Fans of the Raazi actor have been sharing the photos on social media, expressing their excitement for the film.

What is Chhava about?

Chhava is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film is the first time Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together on the screen. While Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

Rashmika, who recently finished shooting for her part in the film, took to Instagram and gave a shoutout to the team. Rashmika wrote, "@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise."

"Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch," she wrote.

