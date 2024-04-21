Vicky and Katrina married in December 2021 and before that, the couple had kept their relationship low-key and were rarely seen together.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal on Valentine's Day celebration with Katrina Kaif post-wedding: 'Earlier the idea was to...' x 00:00

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal was the latest guest on the episode of Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', comedian-host Kapil Sharma. His brother and actor Sunny Kaushal accompanied him. During one of the segments, Kapil jokingly asked about his Valentine’s Day celebration pre and post-wedding with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky responded, "Earlier, the idea was to spend quality time together and now also the idea is the same."

The 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor also quipped about how in their childhood Sunny sometimes used to accidentally fall into the gutter when they went out with their father.

He also shared a childhood memory of being scared of a particular guest who visited their home because they knew they would have to dance in front of them.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming project ‘Chhava’, directed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar, known for movies like ‘Mimi’ (2021) starring Kriti Sanon, ‘Luka Chuppi’ (2019), and more. This marks their second collaboration after their previous film, the romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ (2023).

‘Chhava’ is reported to be a period drama, where Kaushal will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sources suggest that Kaushal will portray the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha Empire's founder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vicky also has 'Bad Newz' alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Previously titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', the film will be released on July 19. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia.

Besides that, Vicky has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film 'Love And War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. With 'Love And War', Sanjay Leela Bhansali prepares to transport audiences into a new world of love, war, and cinematic brilliance, promising a never-seen-before cinematic experience.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, it also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Radhika Apte, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show', airing weekly on Netflix, has broadcast four episodes to date. The season began with guests Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor, followed by cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

(With inputs from ANI)