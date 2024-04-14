Breaking News
Vicky Kaushal enjoys pani puri as a cheat meal after months: 'Ro dunga main aaj' - watch video

Updated on: 14 April,2024 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vicky Kaushal gorged on some delicious pani puri and his happiness was evident in the clip he shared on his Instagram stories.

Vicky Kaushal Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who has been on a strict diet for his upcoming projects, shared a video on his Instagram stories, giving insights on his cheat day. The actor gorged on some delicious pani puri and his happiness was evident in the clip. Vicky can be seen wearing a white vest with black shorts, a black cap, and a pair of yellow sunglasses. He wrote in the caption, “Cheat meal after months! Had to be pani puri. Ro dunga main aaj. Love you @akshayarora03.”



 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's ‘Sam Bahadur’ where he essayed the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film was released in December last year and told the story of the legendary soldier, and how he strengthened the army with his wit and decision-making abilities. The film, which also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, clashed with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ at the box office. Vicky also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki'. 

Earlier this month, Vicky wrapped up the Wai schedule of his upcoming film ‘Chhaava’. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the shooting for the movie commenced in October 2023. The film is a historical drama and features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, his wife.

Vicky also has 'Bad Newz' alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Previously titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', the film will be released on July 19. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. 

Besides that, Vicky has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film 'Love And War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. With 'Love And War', Sanjay Leela Bhansali prepares to transport audiences into a new world of love, war, and cinematic brilliance, promising a never-seen-before cinematic experience.

As per an industry source, the three actors have committed to the project as they have blocked their calendars till Christmas 2025 for the film. All three actors have worked with each other in the past. While Ranbir and Vicky teamed up in ‘Sanju’, Alia and Vicky worked together in ‘Raazi’.

(With inputs from Agencies)

