Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Jaipur for an event by the jewellery brand Bvlgari. She is the global ambassador for the brand. The actress has been giving glimpses of her royal stay in the city. From peacock sightings to feasting on local delicacies, she shared snippets on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

Priyanka in Jaipur

Priyanka arrived in the Rajasthan capital on Sunday and received a grand welcome at the hotel where she is staying. She shared multiple visuals of peacocks in the hotel garden. Another picture showed her table filled with Bvlgari hampers, muffins, and macarons.

She also shared a picture of a Rajasthani thali that included samosas, tikkis, and more, hinting at her enjoyment of the royal experience. Additionally, she posted a video of a flute artist performing at the hotel, entertaining the guests.

The actress also took a tour of the City Palace and adored its architecture.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka will be returning to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s next project, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead. The actress began shooting for the film in India earlier this year.

Besides Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of the project. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh traveled to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding role. Earlier, Rajamouli revealed that the film is set to be a globetrotting action adventure.

Reportedly, Mahesh’s character is inspired by Lord Hanuman. The film’s shooting will continue until 2026, with a planned release in 2027. It has been reported that Rajamouli is in talks with global studios like Disney and Sony for a worldwide release.

Priyanka also has Citadel 2 in the pipeline. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, which was initially expected to release later this year, has now been pushed to a spring 2026 debut. It has been revealed that all spin-off series are on hold “until the second season is released, if not indefinitely.” Reports suggest that Amazon MGM is “unhappy with what they have seen so far of season two.”

Reprising her role as Nadia Sinh, Chopra will share the screen with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. At the Red Sea Film Festival, she described the show as “packed with fresh twists.”