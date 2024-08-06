While we often wonder what Bollywood celebrities do in their free time, here's a look at a few celebrities who have revealed their talents and what they do during their leisure time

Bollywood celebs who are painters

The world of Indian cinema is a dazzling spectacle filled with larger-than-life personalities. But did you know some of your favourite actors also possess hidden talents?

Here’s a sneak peek exploring the artistic side of Bollywood A-listers.

Salman Khan

Beyond the action-hero persona, Salman Khan is known for his abstract paintings. He often uses bold colours and enjoys the process of creating art as a way to unwind.

For the first time, Salman Khan's paintings, including the renowned diptych titled "Unity 1" and "Unity 2," will be available for everyone to own. The Unity series serves as a poignant reflection of the diversity, love, and respect that characterize Indian society. Artfi will fractionalise "Unity 1" and "Unity 2" into 10,000 fractions, allowing everyone to participate in its ownership through fractionalised ownership.

While talking about this decision to make his work available for everyone, Salman said, "I'm delighted to be associated with Artfi on this initiative to make my paintings accessible, and I'm pleased to see that through this, my art will be shared with people around the world.”

Sonakshi Sinha

This Dabangg-Girl, Sonakshi Sinha, just doesn’t deliver power-packed performances but is also a passionate painter who enjoys depicting a variety of patterns, colours and combinations.

Arshad Warsi

This versatile actor is not just a comedic genius but also a passionate artist. He rekindled his love for painting during lockdown, and his social media posts showcase intricate and expressive canvas works. Arshad's art reflects a depth that complements his phenomenal acting range.

Alaya F

Apart from delivering compelling performances on screen, Alaya has a special love for painting. While we usually see her enjoying her time working out or dancing, painting is another one of her getaways. She often picks up a paintbrush and her sketchbook to create attractive art.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant has a great love for painting. Apart from winning hearts on screen with his undeniable charm, he often heads into nature to capture it on his drawing board. His art reflects the artistic vision he possesses.

These actors prove that artistic talent isn't confined to a single field. Their dedication to their craft, both on-screen and off-screen, is truly inspiring.