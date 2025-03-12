Actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share breathtaking pictures of his trip to Finland with his wife and twins. The actor shared pictures of his sight of the Northern lights

Actor Sanjay Dutt took a trip to Finland recently with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twin Iqra and Shahraan. The actor, on Wednesday, took to social media to share some stunning and unfiltered pictures from their trip where they witnessed the northern lights also known as the Aurora Borealis.

Sanjay Dutt witnesses Northern lights

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from Finland. In the video, he can be seen chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Bholenath’ along with a few fellow Indians in Finland. He also shared a video of meeting fellow Indians in the foreign land.

He wrote in the caption, “Bholenath's presence knows no boundaries. Meeting fellow Indians in Finland, the magic of the Northern Lights, and the love of family by my side, it couldn't get any better. Jai Bholenath”.

The Aurora Borealis is a natural light display that occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth's atmosphere.

Sanjay Dutt renews vows with Maanayata

Last year in October, the actor took the wedding vows with his wife Maanayata Dutt once again. The actor took the pheras with his wife. A video of the actor taking pheras with Maanayata also went viral on social media. The video showed Sanjay Dutt in a saffron-coloured kurta and pyjama and a towel, while Maanayata Dutt wore white and plain clothes.

Sanjay and Maanayata, who tied the knot in 2008, became proud parents to the twins in 2010. Sanjay’s family moved to Dubai before the first lockdown in 2020, and have been living there since then. Maanayata has been with Sanjay through thick and thin as she has lent support to her husband during his jail term and his fight with lung cancer back in 2020.

Sanjay Dutt's work front

The actor recently announced the title of his next film. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film has been titled The Bhootnii and brings together a star studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick & Aasif Khan in pivotal roles. The film will be hitting the big screens on April 18.

He has several interesting films in his lineup that includes the much-awaited sequel “Welcome to the Jungle.” The Ahmed Khan's directorial enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen playing a crucial role in “Son of Sardaar 2”. The drama has Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn has produced the film under the banner of Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios.

Apart from the above, Dutt will also be seen in the film Housefull 5.