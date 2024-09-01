Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal kept their fans updated by sharing moments from their trip on social media, giving everyone a peek into their fun-filled adventures

Sonakshi Sinha with husband Zaheer Iqbal. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal share glimpse of their New York vacation x 00:00

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently took a break from their busy schedules and headed to New York for a short vacation. The couple kept their fans updated by sharing moments from their trip on social media, giving everyone a peek into their fun-filled adventures.

Taking to their Instagram on Saturday, the duo posted a video, giving fans a glimpse of their vacation.

The video begins with the couple enjoying a social event, followed by scenes of them exploring the city streets, going on adventure rides, and spending time at a mall. Sonakshi's sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi and her daughter accompanied the couple on their New York trip.

One clip in the video shows Sonakshi soaking in the sun at the beach while she recorded Zaheer who was having a great time with his niece. The video also includes glimpses of the couple visiting a zoo and enjoying each other's company.

"New york for a minute! Bessssst trip everrr with @sanamratansi and baby girl A," followed by a red heart, party popper, and dancing emoji," the caption of the post reads.

Apart from the video, Sonakshi also shared a series of sweet and romantic photos with Zaheer from their New York trip.

The first picture shows Zaheer lifting Sonakshi in his arms, both smiling brightly. The next is a selfie taken by Zaheer during their date at a cafe, and the post ends with a sun-kissed selfie of the couple.

"Home is where the heart is... and wherever in the world... my heart is with my home - @iamzahero #SonaZahTravelTales," Sonakshi wrote alongside the post.

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

