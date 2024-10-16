Breaking News
Updated on: 16 October,2024 06:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sunny Deol, an actor and former Lok Sabha member, took to social media to post serene pictures of himself from the mountains

Sunny Deol, an actor and former Lok Sabha member, took to social media to post serene pictures of himself from the mountains. The picture shows him relaxing amidst nature. 


In the caption, it says, “Calm before the storm! ”. This could mean that Deol is waiting to break some big news.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)


The picture portrays a mountainous surroundings region with Deol sitting on the wooden stairs. He appears to be in deep thought. Within minutes of sharing his photos with breathtaking views, his fans started commenting and expressing their love for his pictures.

Sunny Deol was born in 1957. Deol is one of the highest-grossing actors in Hindi cinema. He is an actor, film producer, director, and politician. Sunny Deol was a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha and was elected from the Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab.

On the work front, Deol made his debut in 1983 with newcomer, Amrita Singh in the romantic drama ‘Betaab’. He gained wider recognition from the movie ‘Ghayal’ in 1990. Then, there are multiple box office hits that include ‘Arjun’, ‘Papa ki Duniya’, and ‘Tridev’.

The most successful films of Sunny Deol are Border (1997), and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). He also appeared and starred with his father Dharmendra and younger brother Bobby Deol in ‘Apne’ (2007) and another comedy movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana” (2011).

Deol made a career comeback in 2023 by performing in 'Gadar 2', which became the highest-grossing film and the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Deol has received many accolades for his great performances, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, the National Film Award Special Jury Award (featured film), the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

