Mid-day had recently reported that Varun Dhawan was rumoured to be joining Sunny Deol in Border 2. Varun has himself now confirmed his casting in the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster. The actor shared a teaser on Friday, confirming that he is part of the much-anticipated movie. In a long post alongside the teaser, Varun wrote a long note reminiscing about watching Border in Chandan cinema when he was a kid, and the film's impact on him.

"I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities.

"J P Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan’s story to screen in what promises to be India’s biggest war film. I seek your good wishes 🙏 Jai Hind," he wrote.

According to sources, Varun will play a parallel lead with Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol. The actor is a fan of the war drama and believes that playing a strong role in the sequel would mark an important milestone in his career.

JP’s daughter Nidhi is one of the producers of the sequel. Anurag Singh, who has been entrusted with helming the period drama, is looking to begin filming in November. Varun is expected to join the shoot in December, after the release of Baby John.

In the news since its announcement in June, the film’s casting has been piquing the interest of audiences and trade alike. A few weeks ago, Ayushmann Khurrana opted out due to a busy schedule, and subsequently, reports indicated that Diljit Dosanjh is joining the cast. The makers are expected to announce the final cast with a big event as soon as things are finalised. For now, Sunny is working on Jatt with Telugu director Gopichand, while Varun has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and director-father David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer.