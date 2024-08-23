Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | Date with disaster! How young women are luring men into expensive dating scams
Maharashtra: H1N1 tragedy gives new life to toddler in Kolhapur
Mumbai: Railway commuters launch ‘wear white’ protest
Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan
Badlapur sexual assault case: ‘Influencer’ detained for spreading fake news
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Deol gives shoutout to Stree 2 for bringing heavy monsoon to the box office

Sunny Deol gives shoutout to 'Stree 2' for 'bringing heavy monsoon' to the box office

Updated on: 23 August,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sunny Deol, who experienced a similar success with his film Gadar 2 last year, shared his excitement for Stree 2 on social media. The horror-comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor

Sunny Deol gives shoutout to 'Stree 2' for 'bringing heavy monsoon' to the box office

Sunny Deol. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Sunny Deol gives shoutout to 'Stree 2' for 'bringing heavy monsoon' to the box office
x
00:00

Actor Sunny Deol recently congratulated the team of Stree 2 for the film's tremendous success at the box office.


Sunny Deol, who experienced a similar success with his film Gadar 2 last year, shared his excitement for Stree 2 on social media.



Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday, the actor poster the movie's poster and wrote an encouraging note to the cast and crew.


"Congratulations to team Stree 2 for bringing heavy monsoons to the box office and cheer for exhibitors, read his note.

Take a look:

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh described the film's performance as a "storm" or "tsunami" that has swept away everything in its path.

"Call it a STORM or a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON... #Stree2 records a SENSATIONAL extended weekend... The two major #Hindi films that released alongside it [#KhelKhelMein, #Vedaa] were severely impacted by the #Stree2 wave. #Stree2 has hit a DOUBLE CENTURY [Rs 200 cr NBOC] in just 4 days, a feat accomplished by only a select few #Hindi biggies in the past... A HISTORIC feat for a mid-sized film. #Stree2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sun], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thu] numbers [#IndependenceDay]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences. Expect another big, fat total today [#RakshaBandhan partial holiday]. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr. Total: Rs 204 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran wrote on X.

'Stree 2' directed by Amar Kaushik. Actor Varun Dhawan has a special cameo in the film. 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunny deol amar kaushik shraddha kapoor Rajkummar Rao Stree 2 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK