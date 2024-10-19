Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's Bandra home, which was one of their popular pads, has been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 22 crore. It was in 2022 when the couple bought their Bandra house

In Pic: Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan are Bollywood's much-loved couple. The celebrity couple is widely known in the industry for hosting grand parties on several occasions. A report claims that the couple has now sold their famous party pad in Bandra for a whopping Rs 22 crore. According to claims, the couple has purchased a new house in South Mumbai's Worli.

About Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's Bandra House

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's Bandra home, which was one of their popular pads, has been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 22 crore. It was in 2022 when the couple bought their Bandra house. The report from Hindustan Times states that the Bandra pad is located in the suburb of Mumbai's Khar West. The property is on the 12th floor of Satguru Developers' Flying Carpet skyscraper.

If we talk about the carpet area of the house, the apartment measures 1,750 square feet and has four parking spaces. It was in February 2022 when Arpita registered the property and paid a stamp duty of about 40 lakhs, as per papers seen by Zapkey. The current pricing of the property suggests that the rental rate of the house is around Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh a month.

About Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan married actor Aayush Sharma in 2014. In 2019, the couple was surprised to find themselves at the center of divorce rumors. Aayush Sharma recalled the incident in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, saying, “Nobody has been that interested in my life to float rumors about me around. But I remember a very small incident. I took my son out for dosa, and when we were coming out, the paparazzi caught me and asked me if Arpita and I were filing for divorce.”

“I was just so surprised! I took my son out for a snack and ended up facing questions about our divorce. When I came back home, I asked Arpita if she was going to divorce me. And we had a good laugh over it,” Aayush said, reflecting on the hilarious episode.

The couple, who got married in 2014, are parents to a son, Ahil, and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl, Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle, Salman Khan.