Actor Aayush Sharma's car was involved in a car accident in Mumbai. The actor was not present in the car when a drunk biker collided into his car

Aayush Sharma. Pic/Instagram

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's car met with an accident in Mumbai recently. Reportedly, Sharma was not in the car at the time of the accident and it was being driven by his driver.

According to reports, the accident took place near Khar Gymkhana when a drunk bike driver collided with Aayush's car. Reports state that the driver of Aayush's car is alright. The driver of the bike who collided with Aayush's car reportedly tried to flee from the place after the accident. Reports further state that immediate action was taken by the Khar Police station authorities against the inebriated bike driver. An FIR has been filed against him.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma had a dream debut in Bollywood with the film 'LoveYatri'(2018) backed by Salman production house. Aayush is married to Salman's sister Arpita Khan and the couple has two kids. He was last seen in the film 'Antim' co-starring Salman Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

In October this year, the actor completed five years in the industry and wrote on social media, “So I completed 5 years in the industry today, 5th October 2018 Loveyatri released and wow what a journey it has been. Somebody rightly said that your first film is always going to be special, hits and flops will keep happening but nothing comes close to the feeling of working on your first. The jitters of facing the camera for the first time, to waiting for the first reaction from the theatre on a Friday. Couldn’t have asked for a better start. From being a flat foot dancer to being under the wings of the amazing @vaibhavi.merchant and learning Garba for the first time."

He further added, “It’s all been so special, Big thank you to @beingsalmankhan for trusting 3 newcomers to fulfill our dreams @abhiraj88 ,@warinahussain and me, we literally danced our way on Too the big screen.”

He will next be seen in the action-thriller Ruslaan set to release in theatres on January 12, 2024. "Ruslaan is not just a film for me; it's about shifting gears and experimenting. It's about breaking the mould, and I hope it inspires others to push their boundaries, just as I have pushed mine, and emerge stronger, fiercer, and ever more passionate about their work," the actor said in a statement.