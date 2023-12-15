Every week, on Friday, Salman Khan pays a visit to the contestants of the house to review the happenings, and ups and downs of the week. In the latest episode of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar', Salman Khan schools Munawar for his dull game inside the house

Bigg Boss 17

Listen to this article Bigg Boss 17 SKV: Salman Khan slams Munawar Faruqui for his 'boring' and 'thanda' game inside house x 00:00

Every Friday, Salman Khan makes a visit to the house participants to discuss the week's events and ups and downs. Salman Khan chastises Munawar in the new episode of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' for his boring game within the home.

In the opening of the episode, we see Neil and Khanzadi getting into a dispute mid 'ghamand' task while discussing what each did during the week that affected them. The argument turned into a verbal brawl, with Neil accusing Khanzaadi of never listening to Bigg Boss. Neil was screaming "Bigg Boss is my God" to Khanzaadi as she yelled back.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the playback of this event concluded, the contestants were seen gathering to greet Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Munawar Faruqui for his 'boring' and 'thanda' game inside house

Salman Khan started by praising Munawar's standup act, which he intelligently transitioned into how Munawar is playing the game. He asked Munawar to express his 9 weeks in the house as a Shayari, so he could get some sleep. The superstar further asked Munawar to graph his time in Bigg Boss on the board, however, Munawar was left standing speechless. Eventually, Munawar drew up a graph which left Salman Khan unimpresssed. The superstar took matters in his own hands to correct Munawar.

He said, "Munawar ko apne fans ko ek alag hi game dikhana hai jo bhale hi kitna bhi boring ho." Salman Khan continued, "Fans ko boring cheezein achi lagti hai ya interesting cheezein".

Munawar replied, "Interesting cheezen".

Later, he asked him, "Thandi cheez aapko kaisi lagti hai (Do you like cold things?)." Munawar denies and the host added, "Toh iss ghar mei mujhe (So, for me, you are that cold thing inside the house).

Schooling him further, Salman said, "Aapko aisa lagta hai ki ek reality show jeetne ke baad aapko iss show ki puri pakad hai. Yaar agar samajh hai toh humko bhi samjha do bhai (You feel like after winning a reality show, you have complete control over the show. Friend, if you understand then explain it to us too brother."

"Agar iska kuch formula aapke paas hai, aapne crack kar liya hai toh please yaar mujhe samjha do taaki har ek picture humari pehle wali se behtar aur bigger ho," said Salman.

He also slammed him for opening up about his painful experiences in life always and said, "Munawar yeh wo wale music yaa dance reality show nahi hai jahan performance se pehle contestant ka dukh bhara part dikhaya jaata hai. Sach baat toh yeh hai Munawar ki kal iss ghar se nikal bhi jaate hain toh iss ghar ki story par koi fark nahi padega" (Munawar, this is not those music or dance reality shows where the sad part of the contestant is shown before the performance. The truth is that even if you leave this house, there will be no difference in the story of this house.)

Salman Khan also slammed Ankita Lokhande's actions of coaxing the doctor to tell her how she 'looked' on the outside. Salman Khan questioned her on why an educated woman likee herself would stoop to such a level on the show. But after a few minutes of scolding Ankita, Salman Khan turned back to Munawar and said that the spotlight is still on him. The episode will continue tomorrow.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

(With inputs from ANI)