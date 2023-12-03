Have you heard? B’day announcement for Salman Khan

Sooraj Barjatya and Kabir Khan, who are planning to make a movie with Salman, will be making the big announcement on the superstar’s 58th birthday

Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya and Kabir Khan

The coming December 27 marks an important day for Salman Khan, his family, and friends. For starters, the actor will be celebrating his birthday in the company of his near and dear ones at the ‘Khan’daan’s farmhouse in Karjat, as always. There have been times when he has also had a film release around the same time. While Salman will be at the farmhouse for the year-end celebrations, reports are rife that two of his director dosts, Sooraj Barjatya and Kabir Khan, who are planning to make a movie with Sallu, will be making the big announcement on the superstar’s 58th birthday. That is why a handful of people in the know are extremely cautious about not leaking out any information before that. All details are being kept closely guarded, only to be revealed on Bhai’s birthday. Now that’s something we are waiting to hear.

Encore for Shilpa

While Shilpa Shetty Kundra-starrer Sukhee’s box office collections didn’t really please the distributors, the slice-of-life story received an encouraging response following its digital release. So much so, that the producers are now contemplating a sequel. Reportedly, director Sonal Joshi and her writers have begun brainstorming for the second edition. “Casting [of new actors] will begin after the screenplay is locked. As of now, they are planning to begin filming around mid-2024,” said a source.

Behind the song

Strategically keeping the momentum of Dunki going, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani dropped the song Nikle the kabhi hum ghar se, recently. The melodious number adds a layer of emotion to the heartwarming narrative of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. This track sees Sonu Nigam playback for SRK after a long time. Apparently, Hirani played a crucial role in incorporating this song. Javed Akhtar reveals, “Raju requested me to write it. Typically, I write the lyrics after the tune is composed. But Pritam suggested that I write the song first, and he would compose the music accordingly. He has done a fantastic job with it.”