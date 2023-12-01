The movie featured child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta, who essayed the charcater of Nayanthara's daughter 'Suji'. Jawan was her first experience in movies, ever! In a recent interview, Seeza shared that she did not even know who Shah Rukh Khan was before shooting for 'Jawan'

Jawan

Listen to this article Did you know 'Jawan' child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta did not know who Shah Rukh Khan was before the movie? x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' has taken the box office by storm. The film that was released in theatres on September 7 broke several records at the box office. The film is breaking records set by SRK's Pathaan as well. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others.

The movie featured child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta, who played the character of Nayanthara's daughter, 'Suji'. Jawan was her first experience in movies, ever! In a recent interview, Seeza shared that she did not even know who Shah Rukh Khan was before shooting for 'Jawan'.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared, “I got scared on the first day of the shoot as I didn’t know where and how Shah Rukh uncle would come, and when I looked back, he was standing there. He asked my name and asked, ‘Do you know me?’ I said no,” she confessed to Hindustan Times.

The eight-year-old actor recalled how she wanted to get a tour of SRK’s vanity van and how Baadshah happily gave her a tour and even gave her a chocolate. She said, “I asked Shah Rukh uncle, ‘Can I see his vanity from inside?’ So he took me inside and offered me chocolate. I asked my mom if I could take it, and then took it from him.” Seeza even reminisced about how whenever she gave a good performance, director Atlee would present her with chocolates!

Seeza even shared how when they were shooting for the movie at 3 in the morning, a wave of sleep hit her. She was woken up when she had to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan “Once we were shooting at 3 am, and there were two sets. The first set had Shah Rukh uncle and Atlee uncle, while the other one had Kaali uncle and me shooting. I was feeling sleepy, but then I got a call from the first set to be there. I ran, and I wanted to do the punch scene with Shah Rukh uncle. I was so excited that all my sleep was gone,” she added.

Although this was Seeza's first project, the child actor shared how she has a vested interest in acting: “I have never gotten any training in acting, but I enjoy acting. I want to do this in the future, also.”