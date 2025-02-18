As per the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website and documents accessed by Square Yards, the ready-to-move-in apartment is spread across a 2,712.9 sq. ft. area

In pic: Amrita Singh & Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article Amrita Singh purchases a new luxurious flat for a whopping Rs 18 crore in Juhu x 00:00

Bollywood actress and veteran star Amrita Singh has purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Juhu. A new report has suggested that the actress bought a luxurious flat for about Rs 18 crore, and this purchase was made earlier this month. Reportedly, the luxurious property is at the Peninsula building, located in Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society.

Amrita Singh buys new apartment

As per the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website and documents accessed by Square Yards, the ready-to-move-in apartment is spread across a 2,712.9 sq. ft. area. With three car parking spaces, the apartment includes several other amenities. The report has suggested that Amrita has paid a stamp duty of about Rs 90 lakhs, and along with it, she also made a transaction of Rs 30,000 as registration fees. The apartment is situated in Juhu.

Apart from Amrita Singh, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Shakti Kapoor, among several other actors, also own luxurious properties in Juhu.

Amrita Singh celebrated her birthday

Amrita Singh recently celebrated her birthday earlier this month, and on this special day, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures to wish her mom.

The first picture is of a collage. The left side shows a young Sara posing with her mom, while the right side has the actress wearing the same suit as her mom. The next picture in the carousel has an old picture of Amrita Singh, while the third picture in the series has Sara feeding cake to Amrita as they enjoyed an intimate celebration.

While sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan. Thank you for your genes since I can’t wear yours, but I can wear my favourite outfit of yours. I remember this evening with you—loving your earrings and kurta—and now I copied you on your birthday. #carboncopy #copypaste Badhiya mummy, so why waste."

More about Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh is known for films like Betaab, Mard, Naam, Chameli Ki Shaadi, and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Amrita was the first wife of Saif Ali Khan. The two tied the knot in January 1991. After 13 years, the couple parted ways. Saif and Amrita share two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.