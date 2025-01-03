On New Year's day, Sara Ali Khan expressed her gratitude for the year 2024. In an emotional post, she reflected on the unforgettable moments that made the year special

Sara Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that she spent the first dinner of 2025 with her "mommy jaan," Amrita Singh.

Sara welcomed the new year in Goa, accompanied by her mother.

Sharing this beautiful moment, she posted a collage on Instagram Stories featuring her "Mommy Jaan" as they enjoyed their first dinner of the year together. The mother-daughter duo radiated joy as they posed for the pictures. The ‘Simmba ‘actress shared some lovely selfies with her mother, Amrita.

In the pictures, Sara looked stunning in a green and black printed outfit with her hair neatly tied up and minimal earrings. Meanwhile, Amrita kept it casual in a multi-coloured shirt. Sara captioned the post, “First dinner of the year with Mommy Jaan.”

Yesterday, the ‘Atrangi Re’ star expressed her gratitude for the year 2024. In an emotional post, she reflected on the unforgettable moments that made the year special.

Sara wrote, "Thank you 2024 for all the sunrises, sunsets, movies, masti, full moon rises, starry skies, pools, treks, friends, memories, saag, coffees, flights, workouts, mommy’s laughter, Iggy’s joy, doston ka Sahara, Kedarnath ki yatra, Rajdhani ke chakkar, Jaisalmer ka sand, cruise ke waters, behti hui Ganga, Ma ka UK , mera Uttarakhand aur itni sukh, shaanti. 2025 can’t wait to cherish all the moments of bliss I eagerly await while currently cherishing and reminiscing the moments that create this year.”

On the professional front, Sara is set to star in “Sky Force,” where she'll share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Veer Pahariya.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film will explore a lesser-known chapter of India's history. It is set to release in theatres on January 24, 2025.

Additionally, she will appear in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology “Metro In Dino," alongside an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

