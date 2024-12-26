Sources say Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are frontrunners for Sooraj Barjatya’s next with Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are top choices for Sooraj Barjatya's next starring Ayushmann Khurrana x 00:00

Earlier this week, it emerged that filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has found his new Prem in Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has been roped in for the filmmaker’s yet-untitled next. With the male lead in place, the obvious question is: Whom will Khurrana romance in the family drama? Insiders tell us that Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are the top contenders for the role.

ADVERTISEMENT



Sooraj Barjatya

We’ve heard that the two actors are in discussion for the role, which requires someone who can embody Barjatya’s vision of grace. An industry insider revealed, “Sara has the charm and mainstream appeal that could align with the Rajshri universe, while Triptii’s nuanced performances in films like Bulbbul [2020] and Qala [2022] make her a strong candidate to bring a layered approach to the character. Ayushmann is already doing another film with Sara whereas it will be a new jodi if he teams up with Triptii. That said, Triptii is busy for a good part of next year with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film on Hussain Ustara and two other projects. Sooraj-ji will meet both actors in January, and a look test will determine the decision. Their chemistry with Ayushmann will also be another factor.”

If things go as planned, Barjatya will take the project on floors in the summer of 2025.