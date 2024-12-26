Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts
Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92
Mumbai police to intensify patrolling, checking on New Year’s Eve
Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested
17 fans lose phones during music event in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are top choices for Sooraj Barjatyas next starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are top choices for Sooraj Barjatya's next starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are frontrunners for Sooraj Barjatya’s next with Ayushmann Khurrana

Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are top choices for Sooraj Barjatya's next starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article
Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are top choices for Sooraj Barjatya's next starring Ayushmann Khurrana
x
00:00

Earlier this week, it emerged that filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has found his new Prem in Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has been roped in for the filmmaker’s yet-untitled next. With the male lead in place, the obvious question is: Whom will Khurrana romance in the family drama? Insiders tell us that Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are the top contenders for the role.


Sooraj Barjatya
Sooraj Barjatya


We’ve heard that the two actors are in discussion for the role, which requires someone who can embody Barjatya’s vision of grace. An industry insider revealed, “Sara has the charm and mainstream appeal that could align with the Rajshri universe, while Triptii’s nuanced performances in films like Bulbbul [2020] and Qala [2022] make her a strong candidate to bring a layered approach to the character. Ayushmann is already doing another film with Sara whereas it will be a new jodi if he teams up with Triptii. That said, Triptii is busy for a good part of next year with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film on Hussain Ustara and two other projects. Sooraj-ji will meet both actors in January, and a look test will determine the decision. Their chemistry with Ayushmann will also be another factor.”


If things go as planned, Barjatya will take the project on floors in the summer of 2025.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ayushmann khurrana sara ali khan Tripti Dimri sooraj barjatya bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK