Winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Veteran filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya bagged the Best Director award for 'Uunchai' at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022. Neena Gupta also won Best Supporting Actress for the same film.

Barjatya first won the National Award 30 years ago for Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Reacting to the win this year, the filmmaker said, "I am humbled to be honoured amongst the best that the country has seen in cinema during 2022. It takes me back 30 years, when Hum Aapke Hain Koun won the National Award for best film. The rush and happiness that I felt as a young director then was crazy! But today, as I get the National Award for Best Director - Uunchai, there is a sense of gratitude and calmness.. The joy and happiness are much more internal today! As a director, my job for the last 35 years has been to keep telling stories. And I'm not done yet, there's much more to come!"

When asked what theNational Award means to him, he said, "Our National Film Awards unite our industry because they are a celebration of films made in every language! Winning the Best Director at this stage, makes me feel humbled and honoured to the core. I feel I have truly climbed my Everest today. This immense recognition belongs to my entire team of senior actors and technicians, who fought the pandemic and shot at unheard locations with me."

Uunchai is a story of perseverance and resilience, showing three aged friends trekking to the Everest Base Camp, to fulfil their fourth friend Bhupen's last wish. It stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

"Uunchai was a special film... made in the 75th year of our production house. I would like to dedicate this award to Rajshri Productions and to all my elders in the family, under whom we continue to learn, to tell stories which can be inspiring, happy, and which help us trust each other and the power of goodness," Barjatya said.

Actress Neena Gupta expressed her surprise on winning the National Film Award. She told ANI, "It is a big surprise for me because it has been a long time since the film came out. I didn't even know when the National Awards happen. I had no idea about it. I'm very thankful to get this award because a National Award is a big deal."