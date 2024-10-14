From Louis Vuitton Croisette Bag to Prada sunglasses, Pooja Hegde leads her life in style. Check out some of the luxury items she owns

Indian actress Pooja Hegde, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Thalapathy 69' and has recently wrapped up a shoot for 'Deva,' is not only known for her acting skills but also for her impeccable style. As one of the most stylish divas in Indian cinema, her fashion choices never fail to impress. To celebrate her birthday, let’s take a closer look at her enviable collection of luxury items that perfectly blend sophistication with elegance. If you ever need style inspiration, Pooja’s wardrobe is the place to look!

Luxury items inside Pooja Hegde's lavish wardrobe

1. Louis Vuitton Croisette Bag

Pooja’s collection includes the elegant Louis Vuitton Croisette Bag, a perfect blend of classic and contemporary design. Known for its versatile style and luxurious appeal, this bag adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

2. Dior Saddle Belt Pouch

The Dior Saddle Belt Pouch is another exquisite piece in Pooja's collection. This bag's unique shape and stylish design make it a favorite among fashion enthusiasts, and it reflects Pooja's love for innovative and trendy accessories.

3. Gucci 1955 Horsebit Bag

Adding a vintage touch to her modern style, Pooja also owns the Gucci 1955 Horsebit Bag. Its timeless design and iconic horsebit detail make it a standout piece that perfectly complements her chic outfits.



4. YSL Handbag

Pooja Hegde's YSL handbag is a must-have for any fashion enthusiast. It exudes elegance and sophistication and pairs well with almost any outfit, making it an essential addition to any luxury collection.

5. Louis Vuitton Suitcase

Travel in style like Pooja with a Louis Vuitton suitcase that exudes class and functionality. Whether she's jet-setting for a shoot or enjoying a well-deserved vacation, this suitcase ensures she does so with absolute style.

6. Prada Sunglasses

When it comes to eyewear, Pooja chooses only the best. Her Prada sunglasses not only protect her eyes from the sun but also add a touch of glam to her look. A must-have for every fashion enthusiast.

7. Rolex Oyster Perpetual Watch

Known for its timeless design and precision, Pooja's Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch is a symbol of luxury and elegance. This exquisite timepiece adds a classic touch to any outfit she pairs it with, making it an ideal accessory for every occasion.

Pooja Hegde's wardrobe is a treasure trove of luxury items that showcase her exquisite taste and style. From chic accessories to stunning pieces, she truly knows how to make a statement.