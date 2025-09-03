Kartik Aaryan has purchased a 2000 sq. ft. property worth Rs 2 crore in Alibaug. The registration was completed on September 3, 2025, by his parents on his behalf

Kartik Aaryan continues to hold his ground as one of Bollywood’s most loved stars and a formidable box office magnet. The actor has cemented his place as one of the bankable stars of Indian cinema, and he is proving to be so by making some smart investments. He has purchased a plush property in Alibaug , where renowned celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have also invested. He acquired a plot worth Rs 2 crores.

Kartik Aaryan continues to hold his ground as one of Bollywood’s most loved stars and a formidable box office magnet. The actor has cemented his place as one of the bankable stars of Indian cinema, and he is proving to be so by making some smart investments. He has purchased a plush property in Alibaug, where renowned celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have also invested. He acquired a plot worth Rs 2 crores.

About Kartik Aaryan’s Alibaug property

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has made his first land investment by acquiring a plot at Chateau de Alibaug, a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). He has purchased a plot measuring 2000 sq. ft. at a value of two crore. The registration of the booking was completed on September 3, 2025, by his mother, Mrs. Mala Tiwari, who executed the formalities of a Power of Attorney, along with his father, Mr. Manish Tiwari. With this acquisition, he joins a growing list of high-profile personalities.

Alibaug, known for its natural beauty and proximity to Mumbai, has witnessed a surge in both tourism and real estate interest in recent years. Kartik Aaryan said, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai, and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The project enjoys a prime location, offering convenient access to popular beaches, Alibaug town, Mandwa Jetty, and the upcoming international airport. With rising land values, enhanced infrastructure, and an increasing number of high-profile investors, Chateau de Alibaug is rapidly establishing itself as a landmark address on the western coast.

Kartik upcoming movies

On the work front, first on the slate for the actor is an untitled intense musical love story with Anurag Basu, which stars Sreeleela alongside him. Next, Kartik joins hands with Sameer Vidwans for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a breezy yet heartfelt romantic comedy. The line-up culminates in Naagzilla with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, a fantasy spectacle unlike anything attempted in mainstream Hindi cinema.