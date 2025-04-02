Sources say Kartik Aaryan to go up against a snake in a creature comedy, which marks his second collaboration with Karan Johar after Tu Meri Main Tera

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. Pics/X, Instagram

Until now, the audience has seen Kartik Aaryan tackling the spirit, Manjulika, on screen. But now, it looks like the actor will have another unusual nemesis—a snake. Sources tell mid-day that Aaryan is set to front his first creature comedy. It is being produced by Karan Johar, marking their second collaboration after Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Mrighdeep Lamba

“The film will be directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, who previously helmed the Fukrey franchise. The actor and director have displayed their command over comedy in their respective projects, and with the yet-untitled movie, they will venture into the relatively unexplored space of creature comedy. Hindi television has famously tackled the theme of naagin. Now, it will be interesting to see the subject, which was popular in Hindi films in the 1980s, returning on the silver screen,” reveals a source.

Aaryan is currently shooting for Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled musical love story with Sreeleela. If things go as planned, the Dharma production will roll in October. The source adds, “After the love story, the actor will kick off Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri that has Ananya Panday opposite him. Soon after, he will dive into his second Dharma film. It’s a packed 2025 for the actor.” We reached out to Aaryan and Johar’s teams, who did not respond till press time.